Kern Public Health: 555 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported Wednesday

Kern County Public Health reported 555 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Wednesday.
Since the start of the pandemic, 129,325 Kern County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 1,486 have died.
As of Wednesday, 331 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus in Kern County, 2 more than the day before. A total of 68 patients were being treated in the ICU, three fewer than the prior day.
Over the past 14 days, the county’s case rate was 40.64 new cases per 100,000 residents per day. The daily case rate for the vaccinated is 0.69 and among the unvaccinated, it is 63.34.
Broken down by age, 17,831 children younger than 17 have contracted COVID-19, along with 77,476 people between the ages of 18 to 49, 22,564 people aged 50 to 64 and 11,378 people aged over 65.
Since Jan. 21, 351 of the 35,613 COVID-19 cases have been found in vaccinated individuals, around 0.1 percent of the total. Twenty-four vaccinated people have been hospitalized, 0.007 percent of the total since Jan. 21.
As the coronavirus pandemic begins to intersect with flu season, Public Health is urging residents 6 months and older to get their flu vaccine.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.