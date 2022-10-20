 Skip to main content
Kern Public Health: 542 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death reported

Kern County Public Health reported 542 new coronavirus cases and one new death Thursday. The department releases new numbers weekly; at the height of the pandemic, statistics were reported daily.

The new cases bring the total number reported in Kern County residents since the start of the pandemic to 291,206, with 2,562 total deaths.

