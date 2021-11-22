Kern Public Health: 539 new coronavirus cases, 1 death reported Monday

Kern County Public Health reported 539 new coronavirus cases and 1 new death Monday.
That brings the total number of cases reported in Kern County residents to 155,990, with 1,764 total deaths.
According to the state, 155 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Monday, 18 fewer than on Friday. The state data says 35 patients were hospitalized in intensive care units, nine fewer than Friday's report.
Since Jan. 21, 92.91 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals and 93.48 percent of all hospitalizations have occurred among the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 24,862 people under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19, followed by 90,956 people aged 18 to 49, 26,533 people aged 50 to 64 and 13,518 people 65 years old and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 5 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.