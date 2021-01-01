Kern County Public Health Services reported 515 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Friday.
That brings the case count since the pandemic began to 69,484. Public Health reports that 512 people have died from the virus.
A total of 20,470 people have recovered from their illness, and 13,151 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 8,237 people up to age 17; 42,766 people ages 18 to 49; 12,409 people ages 50 to 64; 6,028 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 379 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 78 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."