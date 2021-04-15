Kern Public Health: 5 new coronavirus deaths, 57 new cases reported Thursday

Kern County Public Health Services reported five new coronavirus deaths and 57 new cases Thursday.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,311, and the confirmed case count stands at 107,648.
Public Health reports that 38,352 people have recovered from the illness, and 65,886 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,023 up to age 17; 64,947 ages 18 to 49; 19,606 people ages 50 to 64; and 9,997 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 39 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 11 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services announced Monday that now anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine.