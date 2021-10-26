Kern Public Health: 490 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday

Kern County Public Health reported 490 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total number of cases reported in Kern County to 147,784, with 1,652 total deaths.
As of Monday, there were 223 COVID-related hospitalizations in Kern, two fewer than the day before. Local intensive care units held 76 patients on Monday, the same as the day before.
Since Jan. 21, 96.62 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated people, along with 97.22 percent of hospitalizations.
Broken down by age, 22,752 children younger than 18 have contracted COVID-19, followed by 86,916 people aged 18 to 49, 25,252 people aged 50 to 64 and 12,752 people 65 and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.