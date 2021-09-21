Kern Public Health: 446 new cases of COVID, 6 new deaths

Kern County Public Health on Tuesday reported 446 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths from the disease.
Since the start of the pandemic, 136,288 Kern County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 1,521 have died.
As of September 20, 367,838 or 48.8% of Kern’s eligible population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Michelle Corson, county health spokeswoman. In total, 770,159 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Kern County residents.
As of Tuesday, 309 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus in Kern County. A total of 80 patients were being treated in an intensive care unit, five more than the day before.
During the past 14 days, the county’s case rate was 40.20 new cases per 100,000 residents per day. The daily case rate for the vaccinated is 1.30 and among the unvaccinated, it is 63.70.
Broken down by age, 19,768 children younger than 18 have contracted COVID-19, along with 81,050 people between the ages of 18 and 49, 23,559 people ages 50 to 64 and 11,817 people older than 65.
Since Jan. 21, 671 of 37,933 COVID-19 cases have been found in vaccinated individuals, about 0.19 percent of the total number of vaccinated individuals. Thirty-two vaccinated people have been hospitalized, 0.009 percent of the total since Jan. 21.
Since then, there have been 41,894 cases among unvaccinated individuals, and 1,732 of those cases have led to hospitalizations.
As the coronavirus pandemic begins to intersect with flu season, Public Health is urging residents 6 months and older to get their flu vaccine.
Kern County Public Health and Kern Medical are partnering to provide free COVID-19 and flu vaccinations at the Kern County Fair. Residents can follow the blue line to Harvest Hall to receive vaccinations from Kern Medical staff. Those who opt to get a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a complimentary Fair ticket to return during the 2021 Fair.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.