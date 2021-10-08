Kern Public Health: 427 new coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths reported on Friday

Kern County Public Health reported 427 new coronavirus cases and nine new deaths on Friday.
That brings the total number of cases to 141,890, with 1,582 total deaths in Kern County since the pandemic began.
As of Friday, there were 235 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in local hospitals, 14 fewer than the day before. Sixty-nine of those patients were hospitalized in intensive care units, six fewer than the previous day.
Since Jan. 21, 97.6 percent of cases have occurred in unvaccinated individuals, along with 97.8 percent of hospitalizations.
Broken down by age, 21,241 people under 18 have contracted COVID-19, in addition to 83,910 between the ages of 18 and 49, 24,357 between the ages of 50 and 64 and 12,276 over the age of 65.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.