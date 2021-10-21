Kern Public Health: 386 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported Friday

Kern County Public Health reported 386 new coronavirus cases and 4 new deaths on Friday.
That brings the total to 146,348 COVID-19 cases in Kern County, with 1,648 deaths, since the pandemic began.
As of Friday, there were 229 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in local hospitals, an increase of two more from the day before. Seventy-six of those patients were held in intensive care units, the same number as the day prior.
Since Jan. 21, 97.11 percent of all local cases have occurred in unvaccinated individuals, according to KCPH. The Health Department says roughly 97.47 percent of hospitalizations have occurred in the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 22,383 children below 18 have contracted the virus, followed by 86,186 people aged 18 to 49, 25,036 people aged 50 to 64 and 12,628 people 65 and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.