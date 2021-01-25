Kern County Public Health Services reported 351 new coronavirus cases and one new death Monday morning.
That brings Kern's case count since the pandemic began to 90,564. There have been 591 deaths.
Public Health reports that 31,118 people have recovered from their illness, and 23,843 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 10,868 people up to age 17; 55,012 people ages 18 to 49; 16,336 people ages 50 to 64; 8,285 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 367 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 88 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. All priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County, as are those age 65 and older.