Kern Public Health: 33 new cases of coronavirus reported Monday
The Bakersfield Californian
Kern County Public Health Services reported 33 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday, and no new deaths.
That brings the county's case count since the pandemic began to 107,374, and the deaths to 1,304.
Public Health reports that 38,252 people have recovered from the illness, and 65,302 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,983 up to age 17; 64,790 ages 18 to 49; 19,553 people ages 50 to 64; and 9,974 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 41 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 15 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine in Kern County.