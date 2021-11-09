Kern Public Health: 314 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday

Kern County Public Health reported 314 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total number of cases reported in Kern County residents to 152,732, with 1,706 total deaths.
According to the state, 227 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Monday, the same number as the day before. The state data says 56 patients were hospitalized in intensive care units, one more than the day before.
Since Jan. 21, 95.1 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals and 95.6 percent of all hospitalizations have occurred among the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 24,008 people under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19, followed by 89,364 people aged 18 to 49, 26,034 people aged 50 to 64 and 13,208 people 65 years old and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 5 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.