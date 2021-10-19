Kern Public Health: 313 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported Tuesday

Kern County Public Health reported 313 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Tuesday.
That brings the total up to 145,227 COVID-19 cases in Kern County, with 1,616 deaths.
As of Monday, there were 220 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in local hospitals, a increase of six from the day before. Sixty-nine of those patients were held in intensive care units, 10 more than the previous day.
Since Jan. 21, 97.2 percent of all local cases have occured in unvaccinated individuals, according to KCPH. The Health Department says roughly 97.5 percent of hospitalizations occur in the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 22,086 children below 18 have contracted the virus, followed by 85,618 people aged 18 to 49, 24,871 people aged 50 to 64 and 12,538 people 65 and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.