Kern County Public Health Services announced three new COVID-19 related deaths and 886 new cases on Friday morning.
The department reports there have now been 56,687 coronavirus cases in the county since the pandemic began. There have been 479 fatalities.
A total of 19,479 people have recovered from the virus, and 12,980 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 6,771 people up to age 17; 34,986 people ages 18 to 49; 10,076 people ages 50 to 64; 4,833 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 303 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 62 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."