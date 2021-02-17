The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new coronavirus deaths and 263 new cases Wednesday morning.
That brings the total deaths since the pandemic began to 690. There have been 100,849 cases.
Public Health reports that 34,610 people have recovered from their illness, and 47,144 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,080 up to age 17; 60,957 people ages 18 to 49; 18,334 people ages 50 to 64; 9,410 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 226 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 48 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. All priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County, as are those age 65 and older.