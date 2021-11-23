Kern Public Health: 274 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths reported Tuesday

Kern County Public Health reported 274 new coronavirus cases and 5 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total number of cases reported in Kern County residents to 156,264, with 1,769 total deaths.
According to the state, 152 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Monday, two fewer than on Monday. The state data says 32 patients were hospitalized in intensive care units, three fewer than Monday's report.
Since Jan. 21, 92.90 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals and 93.41 percent of all hospitalizations have occurred among the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 24,928 people under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19, followed by 91,096 people aged 18 to 49, 26,578 people aged 50 to 64 and 13,538 people 65 years old and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 5 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.