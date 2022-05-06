Kern Public Health: 267 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths Friday

Kern County Public Health reported 267 new coronavirus cases and nine new deaths Friday.
That brings the total number of cases reported in Kern County residents to 243,954, with 2,395 total deaths.
According to the state, 21 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Thursday, the most recent figure available, which is four more than Wednesday's reported figure. The state data indicated three patients were hospitalized in intensive care units as of Thursday, the same number as Wednesday's figure.
Since Jan. 21, 76.81 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals and 83.54 percent of all hospitalizations have occurred among the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 46,487 people under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19, followed by 138,630 people aged 18 to 49, 38,993 people aged 50 to 64 and 19,525 people 65 years old and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you.”
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 5 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.