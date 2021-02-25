The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 25 new coronavirus deaths and 295 new cases Thursday morning.
That brings the total deaths since the pandemic began to 811. There have been 102,627 cases.
Public Health reports that 36,618 people have recovered from their illness, and 56,574 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,324 up to age 17; 61,969 people ages 18 to 49; 18,697 people ages 50 to 64; 9,572 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 161 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 49 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. All priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County, as are those age 65 and older.