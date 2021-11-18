Kern Public Health: 222 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths reported Thursday

Kern County Public Health reported 222 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total number of cases reported in Kern County residents to 155,118, with 1,751 total deaths.
According to the state, 199 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Thursday, two more than on Wednesday. The state data says 45 patients were hospitalized in intensive care units, the same as the previous day's report.
Since Jan. 21, 93.63 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals and 94.10 percent of all hospitalizations have occurred among the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 24,658 people under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19, followed by 90,510 people aged 18 to 49, 26,395 people aged 50 to 64 and 13,434 people 65 years old and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 5 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.