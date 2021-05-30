Kern Public Health: 22 new coronavirus cases reported Sunday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 22 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, and no new deaths.
That brings the county's case count since the pandemic began to 110,111. The county reports that 1,389 people have died from coronavirus.
Public Health reports that 39,515 people have recovered from the illness, and 67,952 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,467 people age 17 and under; 66,401 ages 18 to 49; 19,986 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,166 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 31 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and five of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.