Kern Public Health: 213 new coronavirus cases, 0 deaths reported Wednesday

Kern County Public Health reported 213 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total number of cases reported in Kern County residents to 157,875, with 1,804 total deaths.
According to the state, 144 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Tuesday, with no update available Wednesday from the previous day's total. The state data also says 32 patients were hospitalized in intensive care units as of Tuesday, the most recent figure available.
Since Jan. 21, 92.06 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals and 92.64 percent of all hospitalizations have occurred among the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 25,269 people under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19, followed by 91,977 people aged 18 to 49, 26,830 people aged 50 to 64 and 13,674 people 65 years old and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 5 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.