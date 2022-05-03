Kern Public Health: 212 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths Tuesday

Kern County Public Health reported 212 new coronavirus cases and 23 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total number of cases reported in Kern County residents to 243,687, with 2,386 total deaths.
According to the state, 15 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Monday, the most recent figure available, which is two fewer than Sunday's reported figure. The state data indicated five patients were hospitalized in intensive care units as of Monday, the same number as Sunday's figure.
Since Jan. 21, 76.88 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals and 83.92 percent of all hospitalizations have occurred among the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 46,430 people under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19, followed by 138,499 people aged 18 to 49, 38,952 people aged 50 to 64 and 19,487 people 65 years old and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you.”
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 5 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.