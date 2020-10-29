Kern County Public Health Services announced two new coronavirus deaths and 40 new confirmed cases Thursday morning.
That brings Kern's total deaths to 422 since the pandemic began, and the total cases to 34,154.
Public Health says that 23,869 people have either recovered from or are presumed to have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,924 people up to age 17; 21,174 people ages 18 to 49; 6,121 people ages 50 to 64; 2,929 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 43 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 20 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.