Kern County Public Health Services announced two new coronavirus cases and 194 new confirmed cases Thursday morning.
That brings Kern's total deaths to 428 and total cases to 34,973 since reporting on the virus began in mid-March.
County officials say that 17,542 people have recovered from the illness and 7,542 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 4,044 people up to age 17; 21,622 people ages 18 to 49; 6,298 people ages 50 to 64; 3,002 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 53 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 22 of those are in intensive care. Those numbers were last updated Tuesday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.