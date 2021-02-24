The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 195 new coronavirus cases Wednesday.
That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 102,332. There have been 786 virus-related deaths.
Public Health reports that 36,461 people have recovered from their illness, and 56,213 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,284 up to age 17; 61,798 people ages 18 to 49; 18,636 people ages 50 to 64; 9,549 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 165 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 49 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. All priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County, as are those age 65 and older.