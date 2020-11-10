Kern County Public Health Services announced 143 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
That brings total cases in Kern to 35,610 since the pandemic began. There have been 429 COVID-19-related deaths in that same time.
Public Health reports that just under 26,000 people have or are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
The state reports that 65 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 17 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.