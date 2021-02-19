The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 14 new coronavirus deaths and 213 new cases Friday morning.
That brings the total deaths since the pandemic began to 741. There have been 101,370 cases.
The health department reports that 35,878 people have recovered from their illness, and 50,013 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,143 up to age 17; 61,269 people ages 18 to 49; 18,436 people ages 50 to 64; 9,456 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 219 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 53 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. All priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County, as are those age 65 and older.