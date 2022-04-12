Kern Public Health: 121 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths Tuesday

Kern County Public Health reported 121 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total number of cases reported in Kern County residents to 242,803, with 2,323 total deaths.
According to the state, 26 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Monday, the most recent figure available, which is two more than Sunday's reported figure. The state data indicated six patients were hospitalized in intensive care units as of Monday, two more than the previously reported figure.
Since Jan. 21, 77.09 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals and 84.08 percent of all hospitalizations have occurred among the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 46,286 people under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19, followed by 138,000 people aged 18 to 49, 38,801 people aged 50 to 64 and 19,397 people 65 years old and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you.”
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 5 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.