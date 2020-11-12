Kern County Public Health Services announced one new coronavirus case and 251 new confirmed cases Thursday morning.
That brings Kern's total deaths to 430 and total cases to 36,069 since reporting on the virus began in mid-March.
County officials say that 17,694 people have recovered from the illness and 8,426 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 4,195 people up to age 17; 22,289 people ages 18 to 49; 6,488 people ages 50 to 64; 3,091 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 59 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 16 of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.