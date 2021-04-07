Kern Public Health: 1 coronavirus death, 85 new cases reported Wednesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported one new coronavirus death and 85 new confirmed cases on Wednesday.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,293, and cases to 106,628.
Public Health reports that 38,198 people have recovered from the illness, and 64,575 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,872 up to age 17; 64,297 ages 18 to 49; 19,443 people ages 50 to 64; and 9,943 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 46 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 13 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services announced Monday that now anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine.