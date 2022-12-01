 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern Public Health: 1,920 new coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths reported

Kern County Public Health reported 1,920 new coronavirus cases and nine new deaths Thursday. The department generally releases new numbers weekly but they weren't reported on Thanksgiving Day; at the height of the pandemic, statistics were reported daily.

The new cases bring the total number reported in Kern County residents since the start of the pandemic to 295,863, with 2,575 total deaths.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget