Kern Public Health: 1,871 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths Thursday

Kern County Public Health reported 1,871 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths Thursday. The department also announced earlier this week that going forward, the county's dashboard would only be updated once a week on Thursdays.

Thursday's cases brings the total number reported in Kern County residents to 284,494 with 2,535 total deaths.

