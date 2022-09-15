Kern Public Health: 1,871 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths Thursday

Kern County Public Health reported 1,871 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths Thursday. The department also announced earlier this week that going forward, the county's dashboard would only be updated once a week on Thursdays.
Thursday's cases brings the total number reported in Kern County residents to 284,494 with 2,535 total deaths.
According to the state, 58 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Wednesday, the most recent figure available, which is two fewer than Tuesday's reported figure. The state data indicated seven patients were hospitalized in intensive care units as of Wednesday, which is two fewer than Tuesday's figure.
Since Jan. 21, 72.16 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals and 83.19 percent of all hospitalizations have occurred among the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 52,972 people under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19, followed by 161,325 people aged 18 to 49, 46,026 people aged 50 to 64 and 23,775 people 65 and older.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you.”