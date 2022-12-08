 Skip to main content
Kern Public Health: 1,542 new coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths reported

Kern County Public Health reported 1,542 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths from the virus Thursday in its weekly update.

The new cases bring the total number reported in Kern County residents since the start of the pandemic to 297,405, with 2,579 total deaths.

Coronavirus Cases