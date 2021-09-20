Kern Public Health: 1,445 new cases of COVID, no new deaths over the weekend

Kern County Public Health reported 1,445 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths from the disease over the weekend.
Since the start of the pandemic, 135,842 Kern County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 1,515 have died.
As of Monday, 306 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus in Kern County. A total of 75 patients were being treated in an intensive care unit.
Over the past 14 days, the county’s case rate was 40.04 new cases per 100,000 residents per day. The daily case rate for the vaccinated is 1.30 and among the unvaccinated, it is 63.27.
Broken down by age, 19,636 children younger than 18 have contracted COVID-19, along with 80,829 people between the ages of 18 to 49, 23,493 people ages 50 to 64 and 11,791 people older than 65.
Since Jan. 21, 667 of the 37,933 COVID-19 cases have been found in vaccinated individuals, around 0.19 percent of the total number of vaccinated individuals. Thirty-two vaccinated people have been hospitalized, 0.009 percent of the total since Jan. 21.
Since then, there have been 41,452 cases among unvaccinated individuals, and 1,717 of those cases have led to hospitalizations.
As the coronavirus pandemic begins to intersect with flu season, Public Health is urging residents 6 months and older to get their flu vaccine.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.