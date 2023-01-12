Kern Public Health: 1,307 new coronavirus cases, 14 new deaths reported

Kern County Public Health reported 1,307 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths from the virus Thursday in its weekly update. The numbers represent cases reported to Public Health, but don't include those who have used only home tests that aren't reported to county officials.
The new cases bring the total number reported in Kern County residents since the start of the pandemic to 304,028, with 2,601 total deaths.
There have been 5,311 confirmed cases of the omicron variant, and 4,156 cases of the delta variant in the county. Kern County Public Health labels those as "variants of concern."
According to the state, 80 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Wednesday, the most recent figure available. The state data indicated five patients were hospitalized in intensive care units as of Wednesday.
Since Jan. 21, 2021, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, a total 71.26 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals and 83.16 percent of all hospitalizations have occurred among the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 56,111 people under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19, followed by 171,141 people aged 18 to 49, 49,606 people aged 50 to 64 and 26,616 people 65 and older.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you.”