Kern Public Health: 1,307 new coronavirus cases, 14 new deaths reported

Kern County Public Health reported 1,307 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths from the virus Thursday in its weekly update. The numbers represent cases reported to Public Health, but don't include those who have used only home tests that aren't reported to county officials.

The new cases bring the total number reported in Kern County residents since the start of the pandemic to 304,028, with 2,601 total deaths.

