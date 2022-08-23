Kern Public Health: 1,147 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths Tuesday

Kern County Public Health reported 1,147 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total number of cases reported in Kern County residents to 277,577 with 2,518 total deaths.
According to the state, 79 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Monday, the most recent figure available, which is three more than Sunday's reported figure. The state data indicated 10 patients were hospitalized in intensive care units as of Monday, which is three fewer than Sunday's figure.
Since Jan. 21, 72.44 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals and 83.32 percent of all hospitalizations have occurred among the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 51,316 people under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19, followed by 157,761 people aged 18 to 49, 44,969 people aged 50 to 64 and 23,154 people 65 and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you.”
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 5 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 277,577
Deaths: 2,518
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 268,214
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.44
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.32
Updated: 8/23/22
