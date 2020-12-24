Kern County Public Health Services reported 1,115 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.
That brings the case count since the pandemic began to 62,439. Public Health reports that 485 people have died from the virus.
A total of 19,829 people have recovered from their illness, and 13,097 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 7,461 people up to age 17; 38,497 people ages 18 to 49; 11,123 people ages 50 to 64; 5,333 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 328 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern as of Wednesday, a decline from a high of 348 two days earlier, and 66 of those are in intensive care units, down from 73.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."