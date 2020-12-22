Kern County Public Health Services reported 1,112 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Tuesday morning.
That brings the case count since the pandemic began to 60,260. Public Health reports that 482 people have died from the virus.
A total of 19,655 people have recovered from their illness, and 13,010 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 7,249 people up to age 17; 37,084 people ages 18 to 49; 10,752 people ages 50 to 64; 5,155 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 326 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 73 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."