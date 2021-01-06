Kern County Public Health Services reported 1,014 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the case count since the pandemic began to 73,892. Public Health reports that 521 people have died from the virus.
A total of 21,067 people have recovered from their illness, and 13,178 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 8,721 people up to age 17; 45,416 people ages 18 to 49; 13,210 people ages 50 to 64; 6,500 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 416 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 86 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."