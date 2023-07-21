A serious salary jump is on the docket for next Tuesday for five elected Kern County department heads who, compared to other counties, don’t make enough money. The Kern County Board of Supervisors will also take up pay increases for non-elected department heads and other managers across 175 job classifications filled by 302 county employees.
According to a study recently completed by Kern County’s human resources department, salaries need to be adjusted for five department heads: a 16.65% salary increase for the county’s treasurer-tax collector, assessor-recorder and auditor-controller-county clerk (to $6,790.58 biweekly); 15.53% salary increase for the county’s district attorney (to $8,713.83 biweekly); and a whopping 32.72% increase (to $8,713.83 biweekly) for the sheriff-coroner-public administrator. There will be no change to pay for members of the Board of Supervisors.
If passed by the county Board of Supervisors, the increases will show up on those employees’ paychecks on Sept. 9.
The study compared Kern salaries to those of peer counties, including Fresno, Kings, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tulare. By comparison, the six positions in Kern made anywhere between 4% and 31.46% less than other counties.
With approval of these adjustments, elected officials in these departments will be given salaries “above the average and median base salaries of their counterparts in comparable counties,” according to the county.
The salary changes for these elected positions will mean an additional $285,006 per year in expense, which will be tacked onto the new fiscal year. No Measure K money will be spent on these pay adjustments, according to James Zervis, the county’s chief operating officer.
Additionally, more than 300 non-elected department heads and managers will see a change in their pay range if it’s approved by the Board of Supervisors. County human resources staff, in their report, built 25 new pay grades that span the pay range of all 175 job classifications, or job titles. Changes ranged from 1% more pay to 22%, and equate to an average salary increase of 5.13% for these jobs.
The fiscal impact for these increases is estimated at $2.3 million in next year’s budget, according to the report.
According Zervis, these adjustments are geared specifically toward management and department heads who have not been a part of recent wage bumps.
“In fact, the last time our management group at large was evaluated for these types of equity adjustments was over 15 years ago,” Zervis wrote in an email Friday.
For years, Kern’s management has had its salaries determined by an industrywide formula increase, instead of individual increases based on classification. This has caused many department heads to earn salaries nearly equivalent to or more than their subordinates. In the elected offices of the district attorney and sheriff-coroner-public administrator, assistant department heads make more than their bosses, according to the county’s report.
“In regards to the appointed department heads as well as management staff, their salaries are established by resolution of the Board of Supervisors, as opposed to set by the formula in the Ordinance Code,” Zervis explained. “A separate resolution is being proposed to address these groups of employees and bring them in line with our counties of comparison.”
The resolution would also ensure a minimum 5% higher base salary for these department heads than their respective assistants, to incentivize “qualified candidates” when positions become vacant.
“Our management employees are an equally important part of our organization, and we must maintain a competitive position in comparison to our counties of comparison to successfully manage our workforce and deliver the quality services our residents deserve,” Zervis wrote.
He also noted that “while our recruitment and retention challenges remain at an all-time high, it is imperative we provide competitive, and at the very least, comparable salaries, to our management staff in relation to other San Joaquin counties to ensure we attract and retain top talent across Kern County.”
Two additional considerations are also being made for wage increases to employees in the county sheriff’s office to fill vacancies and improve employee retention.
Unlike the other wage increases, these would be funded by Measure K, and deliver on “the direct feedback” from residents.