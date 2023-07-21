_40T0070.jpg

The Kern County Board of Supervisors will consider on Tuesday whether to approve considerable wage increases for various department heads who, according to a recent in-house county study, make considerably less than their peers in nearby counties. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

A serious salary jump is on the docket for next Tuesday for five elected Kern County department heads who, compared to other counties, don’t make enough money. The Kern County Board of Supervisors will also take up pay increases for non-elected department heads and other managers across 175 job classifications filled by 302 county employees.

According to a study recently completed by Kern County’s human resources department, salaries need to be adjusted for five department heads: a 16.65% salary increase for the county’s treasurer-tax collector, assessor-recorder and auditor-controller-county clerk (to $6,790.58 biweekly); 15.53% salary increase for the county’s district attorney (to $8,713.83 biweekly); and a whopping 32.72% increase (to $8,713.83 biweekly) for the sheriff-coroner-public administrator. There will be no change to pay for members of the Board of Supervisors.