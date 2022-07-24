 Skip to main content
Kern proposes fixes to oil permitting system

Oil pumps are visible in every direction on China Grade Loop in northeast Bakersfield in this file photo from May.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Regulatory patches are being proposed to bring Kern's oil and gas permitting system up to the state's environmental standard and potentially let the county resume approving new drilling.

A public notice the county paid to have published Thursday listed four steps intended to fix holes in the county's blanket environmental review as identified in early June by Kern County Superior Court Judge Gregory Pulskamp. That was after the judge halted local permitting in October, returning review authority to the state and effectively restraining production in the heart of California oil country.

