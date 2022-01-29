Kern presents optimistic tone amid challenges in State of the County address

In a business-focused State of the County address, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Zack Scrivner offered an optimistic and resilient vision for the local economy in the upcoming year.
The hourlong address, which is normally a gala attended by many well-connected Kern County residents, aired on KGET-17 at 7 p.m. Saturday. The county took the opportunity to highlight Kern’s biggest industries, starting first and foremost with oil and gas.
“Right now, we are at a crossroads as Kern County continues to fall under attack from federal and state regulations,” Scrivner said during the opening moments of his address. “It is imperative we push back hard on bad policy decisions impacting our energy and agriculture industries that are critical to local employment and tax revenues.”
The address offered a preview of many of the talking points the county has polished in its attempt to dissuade state leaders from backing off oil production within California. Kern produces 80 percent of the state’s oil and 46 percent of the state’s natural gas output.
But the county is also a leader in renewable technology, contributing 60 percent of the state’s wind and solar energy. In his address, Scrivner and other local energy leaders attempted to make the argument that both renewable energy and oil and gas would be needed moving forward.
“Now is not the time to give up hope, but instead, this is the moment Kern County leans in and strives to find resolution with policy leaders,” Scrivner continued. “This is the year Kern County must secure state and federal support of our essential industries, which in turn are vital to the success of the state and nation.”
One of the most poignant arguments made during the address was the claim that replacing Kern County oil with that imported from other countries was disastrous for the environment. In 2020, 24 percent of the state’s foreign oil imports came from Ecuador, a country that extracts oil from beneath the Amazon rainforest.
“The reality, because we are buying 60 percent of the oil they produce,” Taft Mayor Dave Noerr said in the video address, “Californians, waving the ‘Go green’ banner, are financing the destruction of the Amazon rainforest.”
Both Kern’s agriculture and aerospace industries were also highlighted. Aside from government, no other industry provides more jobs than agriculture. One in every five jobs in the county is directly linked to the industry, which industry leaders maintain is in a good position despite recent water challenges.
“It’s a very sustainable area for agriculture, from growing crops for the dairies and taking the compost from the dairies and putting it back on the ground. It’s almost a full cycle,” said Jeff Huckaby, president of Grimmway Farms. “When you look at the industry working together, we can continue to provide for the future of the United States in having a secure, high-quality food source.”
Scrivner emphasized the county’s focus on ensuring a continued water supply to local farmers, saying the county would prioritize water reuse, banking and surface capture techniques to ensure crops could continue to be planted.
The aerospace industry was also highlighted as vital to eastern Kern, where the high-paying, highly educated jobs make up the bulk of the economy.
Overall, Scrivner’s State of the County address presented an upbeat tone for the new year.
“If you take one thing away from this year’s state of the county, let it be this,” Scrivner said at the end of his address, “there is no better place to live and work in California than Kern County.”