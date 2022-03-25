Kern posts jobs gain in February despite seasonal losses in farming

Kern's economy posted a strong overall performance in February with a half-point decline in the county's unemployment rate despite a sharp seasonal downturn in farming.
The California Employment Development Department reported Kern's jobless rate sank to a seasonally unadjusted 8.3 percent last month, landing well below the 11.9 percent the county experienced one year earlier.
Particularly encouraging was the fact that several local sectors added hundreds of jobs apiece. The county's assistant county administrative officer over economic and workforce development, Teresa Hitchcock, called it a sign that the local economy is growing more diverse as it recovers from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As we see some of that diversity kick in, we should see less seasonality in our employment," she said.
Kern's improvement in February coincided with gains at the state and national levels: California's unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent from 5.5 percent in January, while nationwide joblessness slid to 4.1 percent in February from 4.4 percent the month before. The figures were not adjusted for seasonality.
Farm employment, traditionally Kern's biggest job engine, lost 2,500 positions between January and February, the EDD reported. That was a 4.4 decline month over month but an increase of 1.1 percent as compared with one year before.
No single job classification outperformed local education, which like farming tends to fluctuate with the seasons. The sector added 1,600 jobs in February, which was an increase of 5.4 percent from January and an 11 percent jump from February 2021.
Five other local classifications added several hundreds of jobs each in February, led by administrative and support and waste services. It racked up a net gain of 500 positions, or 4.2 percent in one month. Year over year the improvement came to a little less than 1 percent.
Four sectors in Kern reported net increases of 400 new positions in February: construction, restaurants, ambulatory health care and a job classification that encompasses transportation, warehousing and utilities.
The gains in construction amounted to a 2.7 percent improvement from January. For restaurants, the 400 added jobs represented a 1.8 percent gain. For ambulatory health care services the bump represented a 2.7 percent increase. It pushed up employment by 1.9 percent in transportation, warehousing and utilities.
Hitchcock noted the EDD report pointed to an 0.4 percent increase in the county's civilian workforce, or 1,600 positions.
"I think (the state summary) really shows the economy is opening up," Hitchcock said, adding that having more people joining the labor force bodes well locally in the face of supply chain challenges.
Kern County Employers' Training Resources stands ready to help anyone who is unemployed locally get access to job opportunities and training. The agency's phone number is 661-325-HIRE (4473).