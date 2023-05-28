California renewable energy generation by county

Kern produces far and away more renewable power than any other county in California, with a roughly 50-50 split between photovoltaic solar energy and wind power.

 Courtesy California Energy Commission

Except for last week's reminder, so much happens in Kern's energy transformation lately it's easy to forget the county's sizable lead in California solar and wind energy production.

State officials released predictions Thursday that California probably won't suffer any power outages this year, for two reasons: Snowmelt will produce record hydroelectric power, while additional solar and electric generation and battery storage continue to come online. Caveats mentioned were wildfires cutting off transmission, and excessive heat.