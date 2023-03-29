Kern planning director tapped for carbon-based task force

For the next two years, Kern’s director of planning and natural resources, Lorelei Oviatt, will help answer a question that burns in the minds of leaders around the county — and, indeed, much of the country: How can carbon dioxide be safely harnessed and stored?
Oviatt and 67 others — a mix of state and federal officials, researchers, professors and nonprofit leaders — were appointed last week to one of two federal task forces. Their assignment: Make recommendations to the Biden administration for permitting and developing carbon capture projects nationwide.
County supervisors took a moment Tuesday, on the occasion of her new appointment, to recognize the longtime director.
“It’s very exciting that we have someone not only from our Kern County department but someone who is actually from the county of Kern,” 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner said.
Task force members were selected by the White House’s Council of Environmental Quality, itself a requirement tied to the federal government's various climate packages rolled out in 2020 and 2022 by President Joe Biden.
Also tied to these bills are billions of unspent dollars, with the federal government seeking recommendation before they’re dedicated to one project or another.
“They’re looking for a wide variety of expertise,” Oviatt said. “One of those areas they’re looking for is by local government officials that have actual experience in clean-energy permitting.”
As the county's planning director, Oviatt has overseen the first steps of carbon capture, in which state-of-the-art machinery is to be deployed to trap and bury greenhouse gas emissions from heavily polluting industries. Related technologies removed CO2 directly from the atmosphere.
She is wedged, in a sense, between an oil and gas industry that defines the region, and a state government looking to make California's energy sector carbon-neutral by 2045.
“In this time in history, for Kern County — one of 3,069 counties in America, to be the No. 1 for renewable (energy) capacity — at a time when energy is evolving in such a way that really impacts Kern County and our bottom line, our future, our culture, our identity — all of it,” 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez said.
“I’m glad (Oviatt) is there to remind them — we’re not the enemies. We’re the experts. And we’re here to help,” Perez added.
While there are no active carbon capture sites yet in California, Oviatt currently supervises three pending projects in Kern by local oil producers California Resources Corp., Aera Energy LLC and Chevron Corp. Due to its open geography and depleted oil fields, Kern is a prime location for permanently injecting carbon underground.
The topic of how to install pipelines safely has been a growing concern, spiking in 2020 when a CO2 pipeline in Mississippi ruptured and hospitalized 45 people. Delano residents, and local activists, have insisted that pipelines must not be allowed to run through poor, outlying communities.
“I want to be a voice, not just for oil companies. I want to be a voice for everyone,” Oviatt said. “We need to be smart about where we put CO2 pipelines, from the beginning. This is not a race where we should leap in and put them on everybody's roads.”
Oil and gas companies are also under pressure. They face a ban on sales of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035 and a 20 percent cap on jet fuel by 2045. Some are anxious to adapt to the times and begin capture projects.
“At the rate we’re going over the next five years, we could be in serious trouble,” Oviatt said. “If the state of California needs these regulations from Washington, then let’s get them done.”
In a February 2022 report, the Council of Environmental Quality found that carbon capture is a necessary tool to “reach the president's ambitious climate goal of net-zero emissions economywide by 2050.” A climate bill approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021 makes a target of capturing 100 million metric tons of carbon — a quarter of the state’s annual emittance — every year.
County tax dollars continue to dwindle as the state increasingly distances itself from oil and gas. Oviatt acknowledges she faces unique pressure to fairly represent Kern's interests and deliver legitimate results. She said without federal regulations in place, projects like the ones here in Kern will surely stall.
“There is an urgency to all of this,” Oviatt said.