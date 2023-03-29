 Skip to main content
Kern planning director tapped for carbon-based task force

Lorelei Oviatt Bakersfield Life

Lorelei Oviatt

 Courtesy of Lorelei Oviatt

For the next two years, Kern’s director of planning and natural resources, Lorelei Oviatt, will help answer a question that burns in the minds of leaders around the county — and, indeed, much of the country: How can carbon dioxide be safely harnessed and stored?

Oviatt and 67 others — a mix of state and federal officials, researchers, professors and nonprofit leaders — were appointed last week to one of two federal task forces. Their assignment: Make recommendations to the Biden administration for permitting and developing carbon capture projects nationwide.

