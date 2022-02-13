Kern pest district offers cash for the removal of unwanted citrus trees in residential areas

Bakersfield homeowner Lourdes Cahue had three choices regarding the orange tree that had grown into a problem in her backyard off Karen Place. But only two of them were practical because leaving it as-is wasn't much of an option.
The tree had become overgrown, not only encroaching on her roof but actually enveloping the power line that serves her house. Unable to do it herself, she could either pay to have it cut down or accept $50 to have someone remove it for her.
Like thousands before her, she's going with choice No. 3.
It sounds too good to be true: cash for an unwanted tree? Yes — because it serves a greater purpose, helping to defend the Central Valley's citrus industry from the threat of an invasive pest that can carry a so-far incurable tree disease.
The money comes from a tax on commercial growers that goes to the Kern County Citrus Pest Control District. Since introducing the program about six years ago, the district has removed more than 2,000 trees from the front and backyards of willing homeowners.
The program is seen as a novel response to the spread of the tiny Asian citrus psyllid and the tree-killing bacteria it can carry, Huanglongbing, or HLB.
While Central Valley commercial citrus growers have had little trouble eradicating the psyllid from their groves, that's mainly because they use pesticides. Homeowners usually don't, which makes their trees vulnerable to psyllids that, the industry suspects, sometimes hop off vehicles traveling along local highways.
Observers see it as a uniquely valuable collaboration between industry and local residents, one that doesn't force anyone to get rid of their trees but makes it easier for those who do, all in the name of good neighborliness.
"The most important aspect of this program is that it is voluntary and the public has the choice as to whether or not their trees are removed," Kern County Ag Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser said by email.
It's far from the only steps being taken to keep HLB from entering the Central Valley and infesting citrus as it has in parts of Southern California. But most of the other efforts are run by officials within the California Department of Food and Agriculture, which does its part by trapping pests in residential areas and removing trees infested with the psyllid and then spraying citrus trees within a 400-yard radius.
The district's program "is just taking that to the next level," said Victoria Hornbaker, director of the CDFA's Citrus Pest and Disease Prevention Division.
She said the agency encourages homeowners to enjoy their homegrown citrus — but to also be responsible with it by checking it for the mottled brown insect and spraying organic or other pesticides to make sure they don't take hold of a tree.
HLB has never been detected in the Central Valley, but the psyllid has. There were 18 detections of the pest in Kern last year, down from 113 in 2020.
Hopeful though that reduction appears, the consensus in the field is that eventually HLB will arrive in the valley. The goal now is to buy time for researchers to develop a successful treatment for trees infected with the disease.
The chairman of the pest control district running the voluntary removal program, commercial grower Dennis Johnston of Johnston Farms, said the effort grew out of an initiative he helped start in the Edison area soon after the psyllid was first detected in the valley in Bakersfield's Westchester neighborhood.
Now the district employs one person who reaches out to local homeowners and coordinates tree removal on a budget of about $200,000 per year.
Johnston said about half the people the district contacts agree to take the money and have their citrus cut down, even if there's no sign of the psyllid. The other half prefer to keep their trees and the fresh juice they provide.
"That's fine," Johnston said. "For us, it's all voluntary."
The number to call about having a residential citrus tree removed is 661-912-6086.
A website with information on HLB and the Asian citrus psyllid, including quarantine boundaries, is at https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/citrus/pests_diseases/hlb/regulation.html.