Kern oil permitting battle plays out in court

Lawyers sparred Thursday over whether an amended environmental review undergirding Kern County's oil and gas permitting system lives up to the standards of the California Environmental Quality Act, an open question that continues to limit in-state petroleum production.
During a three-hour hearing in front of Kern County Superior Court Judge Gregory Pulskamp, attorneys for three environmental groups pressed their case that the county continues to fall short of CEQA requirements in terms of cushioning the local oil industry's impact on farmland, people living near production wells, availability of drinking water, noise, air quality and the Temblor legless lizard.
Attorneys for the county and its partners in the state's oil industry, meanwhile, defended the massive review document against what one said were attacks by were extremists complaining about settled legal matters and harmless mistakes.
"We need to get out of the CEQA washing machine," Jennifer Hernandez, a San Francisco lawyer with the law firm of Holland & Knight LLP, told Pulskamp on the county's behalf. "We'd like to get back to business."
But the lawyer leading the opposition — Kevin Bundy with the San Francisco law firm Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger LLP — responded, "If they (county officials) want out of the washing machine, that's up to them. But they have to comply with the law."
The case has been going on since 2015, when the county Board of Supervisors approved the original environmental review covering oil and gas activity across essentially the entire valley portion of the county.
At the same meeting, board members adopted an ordinance making oil field permitting a ministerial process in which oil producers could get a permit if they adhered to certain rules and paid money toward mitigation of their operations' environmental impact.
A coalition of environmental groups, joined by a local farmer and a Kern oil producer, sued to halt the process, which the board had anticipated and even got advance assurance from the industry that it would cover the county's legal bills under what was expected to be gradual refinement of Kern's environmental review.
The county won the first round in court but, on appeal, the opposition was able to halt the issuance of drilling permits in early 2020. Last year, county supervisors approved a revised environmental review and, shortly after, resumed giving out permits.
Pulskamp put an end to that in October pending a closer look at the changes the county had made to the environmental review. But he agreed to let stand any permits Kern had given out in the meantime.
Since then, local oil producers have complained about a slowdown in permitting, evident in a drop in drilling activity at a time of elevated barrel prices, as state regulators have struggled to complete environmental reviews of individual permit applications.
Bundy argued Thursday the county's latest environmental review failed to fully address the appellate court's finding that Kern hadn't done enough to make up for oil field activity's impacts on farmland. He said the county was wrong not to require removal of all "legacy" oil equipment and that more should be done to make up for farmland lost to petroleum production.
But an attorney representing the Western States Petroleum Association trade group, Mark Elliott with the New York-based law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, countered that the county's mitigation measures do attempt to make up for the loss of farmland, albeit imperfectly, and that the loss is expected to be limited to about 289 acres per year. Elliott added the county requires removal of legacy equipment, even as it cannot force the removal of such property on unrelated tracts.
He dismissed the environmental groups' insistence the county had failed to provide targeted mitigation for fine particulates, known as PM2.5. He said the county requires mitigation of fine air pollution, even if the fee required to be paid to regional air regulators doesn't go as far as called for Thursday by Colin O'Brien, a San Francisco lawyer representing Earthjustice.
O'Brien said the county had failed to fully assess the impacts of the county's decision to allow drilling for oil within 210 feet of a home. He argued as well that the county had failed to properly protect habitat of the Temblor legless lizard, especially in light of scientific findings since 2015 — and that the county's updated environmental review should have been translated into Spanish because nearly 40 percent of Kern residents speak that language at home.
Hernandez said the translation issue had already been settled in the county's favor, while Elliott insisted the county's review work had already taken the lizard's range into full account. Elliott also denied the assertion the county was allowing drilling to close to homes, saying there was no evidence moving a well further away from homes would alter the review's health assessments.
Earthjustice attorney Greg Muren argued the county had failed to propose offsets or prevent the industry from using a single drop of municipal drinking water, noting the industry has the capacity to process and use so-called produced water that comes up from the ground along with oil.
Besides saying the county should have done more to save water for local disadvantaged communities, Muren pointed out an apparent miscalculation by the county of how many decibels of noise can allowably be produced by oil field operations.
Hernandez said the oil industry accounts for only a very small share of local water use and that the county had no jurisdiction to limit how much water is provided to oil producers by local groundwater agencies. She added that fees paid by oil companies would be spent to help improve local communities' municipal water systems.
Hernandez characterized the noise dispute as part of a disagreement among experts, saying the apparent error was not prejudicial and therefore not particularly significant under CEQA.
Pulskamp concluded Thursday's hearing by saying he hopes to rule within the next couple of weeks on whether to lift the court's stay on county oil permitting.