Kern County officials pilloried Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order Wednesday accelerating California's transition away from oil and gas production and calling for a ban on most in-state sales of new internal-combustion vehicles within 15 years.
Elected representatives in state and county government condemned the governor's actions as failing to identify an alternative source of jobs and government revenues in a region economically dependent on oil and gas extraction.
They called Newsom's action — which came amid increasing political pressure from environmental groups and unprecedented wildfire activity many blame on manmade climate change — an irresponsible burden falling disproportionately on Kern County.
"Gov. Newsom today has decided that Kern County and our hard working 900,000 people don’t matter," county Supervisor Zack Scrivner said by email, adding that no other county builds more renewable energy and alternative fuel. "I ask — what is the plan when we (county residents and government) don’t exist anymore?"
Added county Supervisor Mike Maggard, "If (Newsom) is arbitrarily going to decide to devastate the economy of a region, he has the moral obligation to provide for an alternative employment source for tens of thousands of people."
The clash escalates a years-long battle between California oil producers, who note the state's fuel is increasingly provided by foreign producers with lower environmental standards, and activists pressing for greater protections for communities living near oil facilities — or a prompt end to in-state petroleum extraction.
The Sierra Club California characterized Newsom's order as merely a "first step to help move further away from the fossil fuels that have created this worldwide crisis."
Director Kathryn Phillips said in a news release the governor should quit permitting new drilling and other oil infrastructure while also increasing construction of renewable power sources. The club is also encouraging the state to provide "proper support and resource to ensure a fair transition for fossil fuel workers."
Newsom's order urges quick action to deal with a "climate change crisis" he says is having unprecedented, harsh impacts. To that end he ordered state officials to ensure all new passenger cars and trucks are zero-emission by 2035. He also urged prompt action on improving local transit and development of affordable fueling and charging operations.
With regard to oil and gas production, the governor asked that California's Legislature halt the controversial oilfield technique known as fracking by 2024. He called on state agencies to expedite the process for repurposing oil production and refining facilities, speed the responsible closure and remediation of former oil wells and quickly draft new rules for protecting neighbors from nearby drilling.
While Newsom specifically mentioned the need to cushion the impacts on communities that rely on oil production, he made no specific recommendations for how that would be done. An ongoing state effort to forge strategies for such a transition has not yet released any proposals.
Kern's top planner, Lorelei Oviatt, blasted the governor's call for action on climate change without a plan for preserving the county's economy.
"My point is, if you’re going to make this type of announcement then where is the fiscal companion that talks about how you’re going to? How is Kern County going to keep the lights on?” she asked. "Where are the companies? Where is the business?"
She referred to a 2018 study the county commissioned to examine the local economic impact of doing away with automobiles and gasoline-related businesses. The study concluded losses would include 7,794 jobs, $3.9 billion in business revenues, $294 million in payroll and $85.6 million in tax benefits.
Republicans among Kern's Sacramento delegation denounced the governor's actions as out of touch.
State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, said Californians "have had enough" with extremist police that have led to rolling blackouts and shuttered businesses. She asserted in a news release that Californians cannot survive without oil and gas or petroleum byproducts.
"Instead of producing (oil) under the strictest environmental regulations in the world," she stated, "our state will be doing more business with foreign regimes that have abysmal environmental and human rights standards."
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, accused Newsom of engaging in political theater with his executive order Wednesday.
"The reality is that there are real costs and job loss, particularly in the Central Valley, due to Gavin Newsom's decisions today," he said in a news release. "The responsible thing to do right now is to ensure we have sound energy policy that will provide an affordable, reliable and sustainable path forward for everyone."
(7) comments
You aren't going to solve tomorrow's problems by looking backward at yesterday's solutions. In a basin like our, add a growing population and with carbon based fuel emitting pollution we've got a problem we won't solve with ideologically based posturing or pining for a yesteerday that never really existed anyway. A transition to carbon free energy is necessary.
Like other required changes in technology, after all thee howling about how life as we know it will end, Once the whining stops and engineers get to work on replacement products we end up with materials that are far better than what we would still be using had nothing been retired. Think paint chemistry and the quality of what you get when you buy a simple rattle can of Rust-Oleum® paint vs. what was on the market 20 years ago. Yes, GM had a few years of bad paint for their cars and we still see some old 80s era vehicles with their white paint peeling off.
There were years where GM and other major auto makers complained about the customers wanting a "first class" paint job on their new cars. But get a new car now and look at what you get for paint.
Admit it folks. Low VOC, no lead or other poisons and you have a vastly superior product you would have never seen had they not been prodded to make improvements. Energy transition is the same. I've already transitioned my yard equipment to all cordless electric. Gawd it's so nice to not have to screw around with a fussy carburetor, stale fuel, or dirty spark plugs, let alone the need to clean the air cleaner. Now all I do is pop a battery into my lawn mower and press a button, raise the "deadman" and mow. One charged battery gets me as much work as one tank of gasoline in my former lawn mower.
Yea, if the battery runs down and since I don't have a spare I'm done for about 30 minutes. Oh, well. They didn't know it but that's why they invented beer. (btw, my lawn mower has a spot to stash a second battery so with one of them I could do a field swap. That, too, is far easier than trying to carefully pour fuel into the gas tank of a hot piece of equipment.)
The governor has the ideas of our future.Oil won’t last forever .There just one major problem that will need to be addressed. No way is this state is even close to being ready and can’t be implemented in 13 years. What needs to be done. Zoning laws and construction laws need to changed. All new construction ( commercial and residential) be required to have charging stations installed. Parking lots 20 to 30% charging stations. Any and all remodeling must install as well. I know nothing about compatibility of charging systems between different cars. One thing I do know, no state can be ready in only13 years. This will take 30 to 40 years to implement. With the way Neusom has handled the virus, it will take 100 years.
No Shannon I think he decided the 900000 working people in KC DO matter. He wants to help save the planet and our State for their children. Look to the future, not to the industry that bankrolls your corrupt Party.
That's a petroleum product you're driving on in your electric car with it's petroleum tires and 1000 petroleum-based plastic parts, petroleum greases and petroleum lubricants. It's also got 1000 pounds of batteries assembled from metals predominantly mined from third world countries and then transported by petroleum-powered vessels across oceans so you can delude yourself into a sense of greenness that doesn't actually exist - all while paying higher prices for the pleasure.
You are so ignorant. How do you make the plastic and steel to make the electric cars. And what do you do with the electric batteries that are highly toxic when they were out. You shut down and petroleum in the price of making plastic sky rockets. You shut down coal mining you can't make steel. When you shut down all these industries who's going to buy the electric cars that you can't make without the industries. Typical progressive Communist views. Telling the people what to do and instead of letting them make their own choices and let the market go the route. Electric vehicles are already doing very well without somebody trying to shut other industries down. And as far as your climate change opinion is, yes the climate always changes and there is no proven science just like this virus right now to prove anything. We could have a volcano tomorrow and throw all the weather crazy. Just like this climate change opinions about the fires when they are actually proving they've been man-made arsonist is the majority of the fires. Quit pushing your opinions on other people. Go move to a different country if you don't like this one.
Your arguments are much like those shared by those decrying the development of the automobile in the 1890s. The faults in the technology of the time were clear but those faults were worked out over time and after about 40 years the transition from horse drawn local convenience was replaced with the self powered automobile. Emerging technologies don't remain static. And as I said elsewhere, you aren't going to solve tomorrow's problems by looking backwards to yesterday's solutions, no matter how comforting the familiar may be.
Considering the fact challenged ignorance Grove shares on her FB page I wouldn't take anything she says as true. Satisfying to her and Trump's base, they may be but in the light of the facts of evidence, not so much.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.