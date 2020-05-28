Kern County officials expressed frustration and concern at the growing number of novel coronavirus cases in local skilled nursing facilities during a Thursday press conference.
The discontent comes as the California Department of Public Health attempts to get all skilled nursing facilities across the state to test their residents and staff in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported about half of all coronavirus deaths in California have come from residents of skilled nursing or assisted living facilities.
Kern County is no different. Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said 23 of the county’s reported 37 COVID-19 related deaths have come from such facilities.
“The people in these facilities are a representation of the vulnerable people among us,” he said. “They are elderly. More likely than not, all of them have preexisting conditions. They are that population that are susceptible to great complication and death, potentially, if infected with this. This is why we are seeing these numbers in these facilities.”
Two facilities in Bakersfield have emerged as hotspots for coronavirus. Public Health Director Matt Constantine reported 54 employees and 80 residents at the Kingston Healthcare Center have tested positive for coronavirus, with 18 residents passing away. In addition, he said 19 workers and 40 residents have tested positive at Valley Convalescent Hospital, with four residents succumbing to the virus.
One COVID-19 death has also been reported coming from The Orchard Post Acute Care.
“Skilled nursing facilities need to be one of our highest-priority sites as a state and county government,” Constantine said, adding that the county had no authority over the state-regulated facilities. “But based on the numbers we’ve seen, and the limited duration we’ve been in there, we’re concerned that there was not enough PPE available to the employees, that they were not following the procedures correctly, that there was a lack of procedures, that their infection disease control methods were not adequate. That can clearly be demonstrated by the numbers.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now directly supplying PPE to local skilled nursing facilities, Constantine said, and the county's been sending staff to various facilities to proactively test for the virus.
So far 450 employees have been tested, and the county plans to continue testing employees at different Kern locations through June. Constantine hopes that by testing employees early, positive cases can be identified early and COVID-19 spread can be slowed.
According to a California Department of Public Health letter, skilled nursing facilities must submit their plans for testing employees and residents to their licensing office. The state urged the facilities to develop their plans in conjunction with their local health department.
(1) comment
Well color me shocked by this revelation!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.