Kern officials announce wellness challenge for Taft

How healthy can you get in six weeks, Kern officials asked the community in their announcement Monday of the Know Your Numbers Program, which will run April 25 and June 6 in Taft.
Kern announced Monday the program will commence with an initial screening at the West Side Recreation & Park District in Taft.
“The Know Your Numbers program has assisted residents throughout Kern County achieve better health,” said Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern County Public Health Services. “We are excited to partner with the West Side Health Care District as we bring our ‘Know Your Numbers Program’ to the residents of Taft.”
Kern County Public Health Services, which is running the program, is offering to document people’s body mass index, blood pressure, blood glucose, and cholesterol levels before and after six weeks of nutrition coaching provided by their Public Health nutritionist and fitness classes.
“This is a fun way to educate yourself about your personal health and start or maintain an active lifestyle as we lead into the summer months,” said Ryan Shultz, executive director of West Side Health Care District.
Officials invite the community out on Tuesday, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., for the initial screening. Going forward, fitness and nutrition classes will be held every Tuesday at the same time from May 2 to May 30. Final health screenings will be conducted on June 6, to chart people’s progress.