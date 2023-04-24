 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern officials announce wellness challenge for Taft

How healthy can you get in six weeks, Kern officials asked the community in their announcement Monday of the Know Your Numbers Program, which will run April 25 and June 6 in Taft.

Kern announced Monday the program will commence with an initial screening at the West Side Recreation & Park District in Taft.

Coronavirus Cases